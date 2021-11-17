EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $29.30 on Friday. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

