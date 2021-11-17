Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of PLRX opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.00. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a negative net margin of 914.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after buying an additional 168,971 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,410,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,499,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 117,550 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.