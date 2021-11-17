Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 114.1% from the October 14th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Versus Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,893,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Versus Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Versus Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Versus Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Versus Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Versus Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ VS opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 million and a PE ratio of -3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Versus Systems has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 211.23% and a negative net margin of 860.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Research analysts predict that Versus Systems will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

