Compagnie Financière Richemont’s (CFRUY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFRUY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays began coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $15.04 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

