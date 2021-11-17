Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.73% from the company’s previous close.

ZVIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

NYSE ZVIA opened at $9.35 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.54.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). As a group, research analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,996,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,149,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

