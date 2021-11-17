KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Royal Bank of Canada

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of €76.00 ($89.41).

KBCSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €74.00 ($87.06) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €60.00 ($70.59) to €65.00 ($76.47) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $43.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.42. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

