Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $468.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

