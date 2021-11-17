Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating and set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $86.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.36. The company has a market cap of $147.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $88.64.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.