Colliers Securities Comments on Motus GI Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Motus GI in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

MOTS stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Motus GI by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

