Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Decreased by Taglich Brothers

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UFP Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Taglich Brothers currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

UFPT stock opened at $67.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $510.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $71.17.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 110.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 188.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

