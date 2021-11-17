Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

Shares of PTLO opened at $53.07 on Monday. Portillos has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $53.70.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

