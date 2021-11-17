Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Better Choice Company is an animal health and wellness company. Better Choice Company is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Better Choice in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James assumed coverage on Better Choice in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Better Choice stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $115.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of -0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76. Better Choice has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.43. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 1,113.44% and a negative net margin of 48.10%. Research analysts predict that Better Choice will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Better Choice news, Director Michael Young purchased 9,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $33,923.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,108 shares of company stock worth $78,522.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTTR. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Better Choice by 56.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 977,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 352,213 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Better Choice in the second quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter worth $1,505,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Better Choice during the third quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter valued at $1,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

