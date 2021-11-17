FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.47) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.88). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.71) EPS.

AADI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aadi Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aadi Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

AADI stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AADI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,605,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,584,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 642,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 49,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,919,000.

In other news, Director Caley Castelein acquired 259,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

