FY2021 EPS Estimates for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allakos in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.54) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.77). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2022 earnings at ($6.15) EPS.

ALLK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

Allakos stock opened at $82.00 on Monday. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 137.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

