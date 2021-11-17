Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) to “Hold”

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $5.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $407.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 4,922.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 373.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 32.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

