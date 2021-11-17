FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aptinyx in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.14) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.11). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APTX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.32. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 39.56, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

