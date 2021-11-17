Zacks Investment Research Lowers Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Sell

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of CPSI opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.29 million, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $36,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $756,673. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after buying an additional 151,267 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.