Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Hold

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $48.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.35. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 122.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 136.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 163,187 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 79.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

