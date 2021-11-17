ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Short Interest Down 82.5% in October

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AMSIY opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

Get ArcelorMittal South Africa alerts:

About ArcelorMittal South Africa

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.