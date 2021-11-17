ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Short Interest Down 82.5% in October

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AMSIY opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.
About ArcelorMittal South Africa
