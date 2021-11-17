Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.84

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.84 and traded as high as $5.85. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 225,787 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LYSCF)

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

