Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ALTX opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Altex Industries has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13.

Altex Industries Company Profile

Altex Industries, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells producing oil and gas properties; and, to a lesser extent, participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells.

