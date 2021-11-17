Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.40

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.40 and traded as high as C$8.73. Enerflex shares last traded at C$8.68, with a volume of 277,279 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.36.

Get Enerflex alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The firm has a market cap of C$768.53 million and a PE ratio of 16.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Enerflex Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.