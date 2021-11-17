Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.64

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.64 and traded as high as $9.01. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 1,293,327 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.30 to $1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USA. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 182,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 249,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

