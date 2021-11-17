Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of AIOSF opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $4.96.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

