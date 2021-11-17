Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of AIOSF opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $4.96.
About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación
Featured Article: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.