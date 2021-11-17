Research Analysts Set Expectations for Plug Power Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PLUG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $43.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after buying an additional 2,193,309 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $74,765,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Plug Power by 2,437.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,255 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

