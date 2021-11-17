Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SRRA opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.84. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.32). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,550,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 9.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

