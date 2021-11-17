SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $7.75 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $7.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $574.40 million, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

