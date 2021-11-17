Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $47.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Telos from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,429,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Telos during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Telos during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

