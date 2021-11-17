Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AY. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Shares of AY opened at $39.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 54,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -273.02%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

