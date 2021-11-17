SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assembly Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.13) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.32). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Shares of ASMB opened at $2.60 on Monday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $124.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 13.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $1,218,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 10.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 584,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 78.2% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 265,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 116,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

