FY2021 EPS Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.32). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $4.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 12.70. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 117,409 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 35,694 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 24,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 70,206 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 33,867 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

