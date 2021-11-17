GCP Applied Technologies Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

GCP has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 92.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,783,000 after acquiring an additional 343,960 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,892,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,285 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,999,000 after purchasing an additional 477,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after buying an additional 45,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 383,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

