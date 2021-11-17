FY2021 EPS Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Increased by Analyst

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.76) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.88). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 397.64%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HARP. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $237.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 67,719 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 45.5% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 630,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 197,271 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,657,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

