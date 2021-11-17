Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) PT Lowered to C$0.25 at TD Securities

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TREVF. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.24.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $118.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.