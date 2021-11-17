Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a C$4.50 price objective on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ALYA opened at C$3.60 on Monday. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of C$2.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.91.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company can count on more than 2,200 professionals in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. Alithya’s integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise cloud solutions and data and analytics.

