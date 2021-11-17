Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a C$4.50 price objective on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of ALYA opened at C$3.60 on Monday. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of C$2.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.91.
About Alithya Group
