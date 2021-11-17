Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.31.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

BEI.UN opened at C$56.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.55. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$32.47 and a 1 year high of C$56.84.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.