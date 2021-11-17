Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Set at C$70.50 by Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) received a C$70.50 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$70.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.67.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$58.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$48.45 and a 12-month high of C$62.77. The company has a market cap of C$10.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.29.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.