Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.96) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunocore in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.96) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.29). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Immunocore by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Immunocore by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Immunocore by 11,505.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Immunocore
Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.
