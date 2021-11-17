Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.96) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunocore in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.96) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.29). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

IMCR opened at $37.90 on Monday. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Immunocore by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Immunocore by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Immunocore by 11,505.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.