Comparing Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Akouos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies $22.81 million 145.96 -$227.01 million ($3.21) -12.73 Akouos N/A N/A -$48.60 million ($2.35) -3.71

Akouos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intra-Cellular Therapies. Intra-Cellular Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akouos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akouos has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Akouos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies -367.06% -44.88% -40.26% Akouos N/A -21.39% -19.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Akouos shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Akouos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Intra-Cellular Therapies and Akouos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 0 8 0 3.00 Akouos 0 1 1 0 2.50

Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus price target of $49.71, suggesting a potential upside of 21.64%. Akouos has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 158.03%. Given Akouos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akouos is more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Summary

Akouos beats Intra-Cellular Therapies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS. The firm’s lead product candidate, ITI-007, is in clinical development as a first-in-class treatment for schizophrenia. It also includes pre-clinical programs that are focused on advancing drug candidates for the treatment of cognitive dysfunction, in both schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease and for disease modification and the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Paul Greengard and Sharon Mates on August 29, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc., a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. The company is also developing AK-CLRN1 for the auditory manifestations of Usher syndrome 3A, or USH3A; and AK-antiVEGF for vestibular schwannoma. In addition, its precision genetic medicine platform addresses hearing loss related to genes needed for supporting cell function. Akouos, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

