Contrasting Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) & PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. PetroChina pays an annual dividend of $3.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Continental Resources pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PetroChina pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Continental Resources has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and PetroChina has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Continental Resources has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroChina has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of PetroChina shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.6% of Continental Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and PetroChina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources 17.84% 14.17% 6.46% PetroChina 3.53% 6.14% 3.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Continental Resources and PetroChina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $2.59 billion 6.72 -$596.87 million $2.26 21.02 PetroChina $280.26 billion 0.30 $2.75 billion $7.03 6.51

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than Continental Resources. PetroChina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Continental Resources and PetroChina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 3 11 7 0 2.19 PetroChina 1 3 1 1 2.33

Continental Resources presently has a consensus price target of $48.45, suggesting a potential upside of 1.97%. PetroChina has a consensus price target of $36.18, suggesting a potential downside of 21.02%. Given Continental Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Continental Resources is more favorable than PetroChina.

Summary

Continental Resources beats PetroChina on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total length of 31,151 km, including 22,555 km of natural gas pipelines, 7,190 km of crude oil pipelines, and 1,406 km of refined product pipelines. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.