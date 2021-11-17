Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.32 Billion

Analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will post sales of $9.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $11.22 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $37.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $38.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $45.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

NYSE PAGP opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Plains GP by 16.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 506,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 227.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after buying an additional 2,041,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 67.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 31,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.