Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $129.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inter Parfums traded as high as $96.51 and last traded at $96.28, with a volume of 564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.42.
IPAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BWS Financial raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.
In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average of $76.14.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.
About Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)
Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.
