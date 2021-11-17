ATB Capital Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$57.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.70.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$46.06 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$34.85 and a 52 week high of C$47.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.47.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

