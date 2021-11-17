Tudor Pickering Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$50.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.26.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$44.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$21.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.49.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

