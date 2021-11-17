Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Lowered to C$190.00 at Cfra

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Cfra from C$210.00 to C$190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$234.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$226.56.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$177.77 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$158.87 and a twelve month high of C$213.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$186.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$193.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.81 billion and a PE ratio of 9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

