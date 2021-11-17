BMO Capital Markets Increases Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$51.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.86.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of TSE HCG opened at C$44.72 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$28.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.92. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.53.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,000.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.