Kinross Gold Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KGC. Raymond James set a $8.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $6.86 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $67,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth $64,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

