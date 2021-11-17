Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $190.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASND. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $157.00 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after buying an additional 581,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after buying an additional 510,971 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,306,000 after buying an additional 124,496 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,015,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,195,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

