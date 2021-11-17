ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $27.45 on Monday. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $49.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,245,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,666.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,114,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,331,000 after buying an additional 359,668 shares during the period. SPT Invest Management Sarl bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 804.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $171,053,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 14.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,580,000 after purchasing an additional 581,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

