Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

LRTNF stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. Pure Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

